NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.72 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $13.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.