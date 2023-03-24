Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.