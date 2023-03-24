On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,095 shares during the period. ON comprises about 14.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.13% of ON worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter worth $242,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONON. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

ON stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

