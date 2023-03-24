ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

