ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.77.
ON Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of ONON opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
