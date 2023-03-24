Oppenheimer Comments on Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CSIQ stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $308,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $818,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

