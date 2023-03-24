Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.39.
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,510,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
