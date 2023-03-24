Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.