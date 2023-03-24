Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

