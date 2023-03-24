OSB Group’s (OSB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 456.20 ($5.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.13 and a beta of 1.40. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 533.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 489.24.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,614.46%.

Insider Transactions at OSB Group

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37). Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

