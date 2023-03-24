Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ PANW opened at $193.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

