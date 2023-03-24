Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

