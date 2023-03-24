Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Paramount Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paramount Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

