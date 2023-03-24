Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,273,500,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

