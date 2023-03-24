Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

