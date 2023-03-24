Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

CRM opened at $187.44 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.72. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 892.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

