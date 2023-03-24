Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

