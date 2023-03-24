Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

