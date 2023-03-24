Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

