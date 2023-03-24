Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

