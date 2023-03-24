Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.