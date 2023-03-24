Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RYLD stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

