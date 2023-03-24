Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $355,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,843,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.