Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $358,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

