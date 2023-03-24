Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $398,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

