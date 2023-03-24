Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

