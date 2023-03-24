Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.