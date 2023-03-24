Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 296 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

