Pearson (LON:PSON) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 810.20 ($9.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 898.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 917.03. The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,484.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

