Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 980

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.
NYSE PSO opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
