Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 980

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 980 ($12.03) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.61) to GBX 915 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.

NYSE PSO opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 113.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

