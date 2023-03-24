Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday.

Pendragon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 16.55 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 16.30 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.38. The stock has a market cap of £231.70 million, a PE ratio of 413.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

