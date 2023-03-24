Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s previous close.

Pendragon Stock Performance

LON:PDG opened at GBX 16.55 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.38. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 16.30 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £231.70 million, a P/E ratio of 413.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

