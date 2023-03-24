PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

