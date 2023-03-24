Perimeter Solutions (PRM) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perimeter Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions Competitors 119 906 1461 42 2.56

Profitability

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 17.58% 0.20% 0.09% Perimeter Solutions Competitors -16.30% 18.59% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million $91.76 million 22.73 Perimeter Solutions Competitors $8.34 billion $307.87 million 16.51

Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions rivals beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.