Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 120814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 125.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 39.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 2.6 %

Perion Network Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

