Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

