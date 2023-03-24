Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

