Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.