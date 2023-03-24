Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,381 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.