Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEYUF opened at $8.82 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

