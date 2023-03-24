Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

