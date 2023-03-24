Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

