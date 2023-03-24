Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 123,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.