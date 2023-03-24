Piper Sandler Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $112.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Shares of NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

