Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 3.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 203,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,480,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.