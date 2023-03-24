Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 3.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 203,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,480,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 6.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.