Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLRX opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,250 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

