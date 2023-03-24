Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$117.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

