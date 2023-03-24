Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 5.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.57. 34,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

