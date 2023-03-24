Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

PLD stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

