Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1,290.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLD opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.