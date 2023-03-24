Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.03 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 25,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 514,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

