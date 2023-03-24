Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 351,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.03. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

