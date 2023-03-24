Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,850 ($22.72) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,547.50.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prudential

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

